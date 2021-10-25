As the price of gasoline reaches new highs, the cheapest and most expensive gas stations in Liverpool have been identified.

On Sunday, the average price of petrol reached a new high of 142.94p, equating to a £15 increase in the cost of filling up a family car.

According to RAC fuel monitor data, the price of unleaded fuel has risen by 28p per litre in a year, from 114.5p in October 2020 to £78.61 in October 2020, implying that a 55-litre vehicle will now cost £78.61 to fill up.

On Sunday, diesel prices hit 146.5p a litre, just shy of the all-time high of 147.93p.

A number of businesses in Liverpool have been supplying petrol at lower costs than the national average.

Costco members can obtain unleaded fuel for 135.9p per litre, according to prices last updated on the comparison website PetrolPrices yesterday.

The Sainsbury’s outlets on East Prescot Road and Rice Lane, where the price of a litre was 135.9p on October 23, are another pair of sites to obtain petrol at a lower price than the national average.

Tesco in Litherland and the Brimstage Road BP garage, where fuel costs 141.9p, are two of the more expensive supermarkets.

According to PetrolPrices, the most costly fuel is found at the Shell garage on New Chester Road in The Wirral, where the cost of petrol is 143.9p, which is higher than the national average.

According to the AA, current petrol prices have surpassed the previous high established in April 2012, when unleaded reached a high of 142.48p.

Oil prices have more than doubled from approximately $40 a barrel a year ago to $85 presently, with some analysts predicting that they could approach $90 by the end of the year.

According to RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams, if the price of oil rises to $100, the price of petrol may rise to as much as 150p per litre.

“We strongly urge retailers not to contribute any further to the pump price increase,” Mr Williams said.

"We strongly urge retailers not to contribute any further to the pump price increase," Mr Williams said.

"While the price of oil has more than quadrupled in a year, drivers' forecourt costs are exacerbated by the approximately 58p in fuel duty levied on every litre." "On top of that."