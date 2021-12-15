As the price of Atletico Madrid’s forward slips, Liverpool ‘plots’ a surprise raid for £100 million.

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points with a 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Liverpool knows what they need to do when Newcastle comes to Anfield on Thursday night; just a win will do as they try to cut the difference to a single point.

With the January transfer window opening soon and Liverpool prepared to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations, additional reinforcements may be required.

Before the transfer market opens, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer speculations from around the world.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao FelixFourFourTwo

According to the source, Liverpool are interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Portuguese sensation Joao Felix.

Diego Simeone’s side paid more than £100 million for the youngster, but his time at the club hasn’t been as fruitful as both parties had hoped.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be interested in bringing Felix to Anfield for around £63 million.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro MartinezCalcioMercato

Liverpool are interested in bringing Lautaro Martinez to Anfield, according to the report, with former Reds great Javier Mascherano praising him.

When Mascherano was linked with a move to Barcelona, he had this to say about his fellow Argentine: “I’m not sure he’s the ideal Luis Suarez replacement.”

“What I do know is that he’s a fantastic player who gets along well with Messi for the national team.” But I’m not sure if he’ll take Suarez’s spot or if Suarez needs to be replaced.” Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak Jose Enrique discusses his career with Metro.co.uk. Jose Enrique, a former Liverpool left-back, has urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Alexander Isak in the January transfer window.

Isak, according to Enrique, would be a wonderful fit for current Liverpool team and would provide much-needed support for the front three players.

“I know January is a difficult transfer window for me because people sometimes buy in panic,” he told Metro.co.uk.

“I adore Real Sociedad’s Isak, and I believe they should have signed him before he signed a new contract in the summer.”