As the presidential election in Peru nears its conclusion, the margin of victory is razor-thin.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to pound the Andean country, a rural teacher-turned-political novice and the daughter of an imprisoned former president disputed the lead in a tight race for Peru’s presidency in a run-off election.

According to official statistics, lefty Pedro Castillo received 50.2 percent of the vote with 96 percent of the ballots counted, while conservative Keiko Fujimori received 49.7%.

Ms. Fujimori is running for president for the third time, after her father served in the position in the 1990s.

The margin of victory was just over 87,000 votes between the two divisive candidates.

The National Office of Electoral Processes, Peru’s elections office, presented numbers that included nearly all votes cast near the country’s electoral processing centers.

The agency was still waiting for ballots from far-flung rural areas and from abroad.

Fernando Tuesta, a political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and former Peruvian elections chief, told a local radio station, “No one can declare for sure who will win at this point.”

Ms Fujimori was beaten by now-former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski by only 42,597 votes in 2016.

The partial vote map depicted a country divided in two.

Mr Castillo dominated the Andes’ poorest rural districts, as well as parts of the Amazon.

Ms Fujimori was the candidate of the country’s economic elite, who ruled the capital and other Pacific coast cities.