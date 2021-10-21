As the predatory paedophile is escorted to the cells, the victim cries, “You are an awful monster!”

As the sex offender was escorted to the cells, the victim of a sadistic paedophile who targeted small children exclaimed, “You are an awful monster!”

Trevor Ainslie, aged 67, was sentenced to life in prison today at Liverpool Crown Court for treating his seven teenage victims like “playthings.”

Pent-up rage exploded in the public gallery of the courthouse when the punishment was handed down, with some of his victims leaping to their feet.

“You are an awful monster,” one exclaimed.

You f****** rat, I hope you f****** perish.”

“It was a very deliberate and meticulously organized campaign of sexual abuse,” Judge Garrett Byrne remarked during the sentence hearing.

“Your deeds are extremely heinous. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more severe case before this court.” The court heard that the crimes were committed primarily by young boys between the ages of seven and sixteen, spanning a nearly 30-year period, with one female victim.

“Your misconduct involved children from several families and generations,” the judge remarked. Your actions were deliberate, and they have resulted in incalculable harm to a large number of people.” According to the court, Ainslie, of Berrylands Close, Moreton, infiltrated the victims’ parents’ life through his participation with a local church and social club.

He groomed the innocent children after earning their trust by luring them in with an air rifle, toys, and his dog.

Judge Byrne decided that Ainslie, who sat with his arms folded across his chest during the sentence hearing and exhibited no expression, is a dangerous criminal who poses “a very high and continuous risk of significant injury to children.”

Ainslie had been found guilty of 38 sex crimes involving six boys and one girl.

Many of the offenses comprised multiple incidences, according to Judge Byrne, “which occurred nearly every time they had the misfortune to be at your house, caravan, or tent.”

“What strikes me about this instance is the prolonged nature of your offending,” he said.

It was a purposeful and meticulously organized campaign of sexual abuse of predominantly young boys between the ages of seven and sixteen that spanned nearly three decades…

