As the powerful United States reclaims the Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy is moved to tears.

Rory McIlroy was driven to tears as the United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits with an overwhelmingly overpowering performance.

Padraig Harrington’s European team needed a stronger recovery than 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’ to retain the championship, with the home side requiring just three and a half points.

However, while McIlroy rediscovered his form to beat Xander Schauffele in the first match, Jon Rahm lost to Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay upset Shane Lowry to put the home team on the verge of victory.

Bryson DeChambeau, who eagled the first hole after driving the green, interrupted Sergio Garcia’s perfect record with a 3 and 2 victory to make it 14-6, and Collin Morikawa practically secured victory with eight matches remaining.

The Open champion’s birdie on the 17th hole gave him a half-point advantage over Viktor Hovland, allowing him to begin his home celebrations.

McIlroy was benched for the first time in his Ryder Cup career following two losses on the first day and another loss on Saturday afternoon, but he birdied the first hole against Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and never looked back.

“I enjoy being a part of this squad and I wish I could have done more for them this week,” McIlroy said when asked to discuss the difficulty of playing in front of the partisan crowd.

“I’m delighted I scored a point for them, but I can’t wait to try again.”

Before his debut at Celtic Manor in 2010, McIlroy famously dismissed the Ryder Cup as a “exhibition.” He said, “I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as a player, I couldn’t give a s***.”

“It’s been a long week, but the more I play in this tournament, the more I realize it’s the best event in golf, hands down.” Whatever happens after tonight, I am happy of each and every one of the players who participated this week, especially our captain and vice-captains.”

Over the first two days, Rahm had been in outstanding form, partnering Garcia to three victories.