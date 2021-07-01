As the polls shut in the vital Batley and Spen by-election, Labour faces an anxious wait.

Labour is bracing for a loss in the Batley and Spen by-election, with Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership likely to come under examination.

The Conservatives are defending a majority of more than 3,000 votes in the seat, but the bookies have them as odds-on favourites to repeat their Hartlepool triumph in May and put additional pressure on Sir Keir.

The election result is anticipated early Friday morning, and one Labour insider predicted a “long night” for the party, while another said the campaign had been a disaster.

Meanwhile, deputy leader Angela Rayner has denied that she is considering running against Sir Keir if the party loses the West Yorkshire seat.

Sir Keir’s spokesman has stated that he will not resign if Labour loses the election, but new polling released this week suggests that as many as four out of ten Labour members want him to leave if the party loses.

The by-election was expected to be a direct contest between Labour’s Kim Leadbeater and the Conservatives’ Ryan Stephenson, but the emergence of veteran campaigner George Galloway in the district gave Labour’s campaign managers an extra issue.

Mr Galloway claimed he was specifically targeting Labour voters in an attempt to unseat Sir Keir.

“We have a lot of activists out, but nothing has changed,” a Labour insider said.

“Galloway’s ugly campaign has impacted our vote, while the Tories are gaining up 2019 independent votes, and regions that were looking more positive for us appear to have turned back in our favor.

“It’s going to be a long night,” says the narrator.

One Labour frontbencher anticipated a Conservative majority of 6,000 votes, calling the campaign a “absolute mess” with “plenty of switchers” to Boris Johnson’s side.

Whoever wins the by-election, according to Ms Leadbeater, must “bring our community together.”

“This election campaign has had many highs, but there have also been some terrible lows,” she remarked.

“It has been terribly unpleasant to watch acts of intimidation and violence by people who have come here solely to sow division.”

