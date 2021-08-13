As the pandemic eases, the number of new drivers rises to 1.3 million.

According to one insurer, when the backlog of tests caused by the coronavirus epidemic is cleared, as many as 1.3 million new drivers could take to the roads in the coming year.

According to Direct Line, who studied pass rates, around 520,000 motorists would have passed their test in the previous year if they had been able to do so.

When these figures are added to the 750,000 learner drivers who generally pass their test each year, approximately 1.3 million people could pass their test this year, according to the report.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau urged cash-strapped new drivers earlier this week to be wary of scams like “ghost broking,” in which crooks act as brokers and offer bogus insurance at absurdly low prices.

According to Direct Line’s analysis, the pass rate for 2020-21 was the highest in more than five years. The pandemic pass percentage was 49.8%, despite the fact that much fewer persons were able to take the test.

Direct Line discovered that parents have stepped in as driving teachers during the pandemic, with 26% of those with full licenses assisting their child in learning.

According to Direct Line, the majority (91%) of people learning to drive during the pandemic believed the impacts had a positive impact on their experience.

The ability to practice on quieter roads was cited as the most beneficial aspect, followed by having more time to practice with a family member.

“It was a terrible to see that learner drivers were so significantly affected by the pandemic,” Lorraine Price, head of motor insurance at Direct Line, said. “Being able to drive is a key element of a young person’s journey to freedom.

“However, it’s inspiring to see how this hasn’t deterred this generation of students, who have had to be adaptable and creative in order to achieve the greatest pass percentage in years.

“Overall, it’s heartening to see that, despite the pandemic, the desire to get back on the road safely is still strong.”