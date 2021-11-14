As the pair trade attacks, Chris Christie refuses to say if he would support a Trump run in 2024.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, has been tight-lipped about whether he would support Donald Trump if he ran for president again in 2024.

Christie declined to say whether he would back another Trump White House candidacy when questioned by CNN host Dana Bash in a recent interview.

“Oh look, I don’t know if he’s going to run, and I don’t know if I’m going to run,” the former governor of New Jersey replied.

Bash added of the former president, “It’s not like it’s a great secret that he’s seriously considering it.”

“He’s thinking about it,” says the narrator.