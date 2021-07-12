As the owner of an independent bookstore retires after 46 years, a new manager is required.

The owner of an independent bookshop in Liverpool that has been there for 46 years is planning to retire.

Since 1975, Steve Pritchard, 69, has been the owner and manager of Pritchards Bookshop in Crosby.

With a significant birthday approaching, Steve told the ECHO that it is time for someone else to take over the company.

Steve said he’s gotten a number of tempting proposals since announcing his retirement plans and the shop’s need for a new owner, but he’s eager to find the perfect individual to carry on his legacy.

Pritchards Bookshop has long been a reassuring presence on Moor Lane, having not only survived but thrived in an era when Amazon emerged as a major online competitor for the book-buying public.

“When Amazon first came out, we thought the writing was on the wall,” Steve remarked. But there’s something special about entering a bookstore – the smell, the feel.

“There’s also the serendipity of walking in and glancing through our shelves and seeing something that catches your eye.

“If you know what you want, Amazon is fantastic since you can receive it in a couple of days and save a few pounds.”

“However, if you don’t know what you want, there’s nothing like going into a genuine bookstore to talk to actual booksellers who are passionate about books and can help you locate what you want to read.” And that’s essentially how we’ve managed to stay alive.

“Then, when Kindles arrived, we assumed that paper books would become obsolete, and we appeared to be in jeopardy for a while.” However, people still preferred to hold a tangible book in their hands, so everything worked out fine.

“Paper books have had a resurgence, and sales have been increasing in recent years; it’s been a true boom again. If you look at our children’s shelves, you’ll notice that it’s a fantastic period for children’s books.”

After 46 years of running a well-liked independent business, Steve says he now wants to spend more time with his grandchildren.