As the Omicron variation makes its way to the United Kingdom, there are certain new Covid rules to be aware of.

After the Omicron version is released in the UK, Boris Johnson has stated that new Covid guidelines will be implemented.

The Prime Minister cautioned that the new type could impair vaccine effectiveness in a press conference on Saturday, as he announced a strengthening of England’s standards.

According to the Mirror, the new type was discovered in Nottingham and Brentwood, Essex.

After genome sequencing, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed the instances, which are both likely to be connected and linked to travel to southern Africa.

Individuals and their families were placed in self-isolation, and targeted testing was conducted in regions where they were suspected of being infectious.

More information will be released “early next week,” according to the administration, and it will go into effect “from next week.”

The Prime Minister’s measures are only for England, while the Scottish government has stated that they will apply to Scotland as well.

Here’s all we know so far about the new rules being implemented to combat the Omicron variant’s spread.

Mr Johnson stated that the exact criteria for face masks will be announced soon.

The government, meanwhile, is said to be considering making masks mandatory on public transportation and in stores.

“On facial coverings, what we’re looking at is retail and transportation, just going back to a position where you have to wear them in retail environments or on public transportation,” he said during the press conference.

“However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will be laying out additional details in the coming days.”

They will not be required in any hospitality establishment, such as pubs or restaurants, according to Number 10.

Self-isolation

Regardless of immunization status, anyone who has come into contact with someone suspected of having the Omicron strain must self-isolate at home for ten days.

The government announced that “targeted” testing and contact tracing had begun in the areas where the two confirmed cases were discovered.

According to the Mirror,’surge testing’ would be implemented in any location where cases of the new strain are discovered.

