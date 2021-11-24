As the number of people dying at home rises, an MP is urging the government to ensure that end-of-life care is properly staffed.

After new data revealed that hundreds more people are dying at home in Merseyside than before the Covid-19 outbreak, a Liverpool MP said the government must implement a strategy to ensuring end-of-life care is appropriately staffed and sustainably supported.

Today, Liverpool Walton MP Dan Carden stated that end-of-life care is an absolute necessity for everyone, as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) stated that a shortage of nurses on Merseyside and across the country who provide vital home care means people could be left to die without compassion or dignity.

There is concern that some patients would die in pain as a result of a “critical lack” of district nurses.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 7,246 deaths in private homes in Merseyside between January 2020 and June this year.

That was up 35% over the previous five-year average of 5,351, implying that 1,895 more persons died at home than would have been predicted without the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the overall number of deaths, including those outside of people’s homes, increased by 14% to 26,138.

It means that nearly three out of every ten deaths (28%) occurred at home during that time period.

MP Dan Carden told The Washington Newsday in response to the recent data: “It’s heartbreaking to see more individuals dying at home because they don’t have access to the treatment they require.

“Bereaved families that have endured without sufficient help have received far too little attention.

“End-of-life care must be seen as a priority rather than an afterthought.

“The government must implement a plan to ensure that end-of-life care is adequately staffed and funded in order for people to receive the care they require in all settings.

“As they near the end of their lives, everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Even before the coronavirus, the number of persons dying at home in Merseyside was increasing year after year.

In 2019, a total of 3,625 fatalities in private homes were recorded, compared to 3,411 in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available.

The majority of the health care that individuals receive is provided by district nurses.