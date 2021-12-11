As the number of Omicron cases rises, some countries have prohibited UK travellers.

Omicron cases have continued to climb in England, despite Boris Johnson’s introduction of stricter measures to help curb the country’s numbers earlier this week.

On Wednesday (December 8), the Prime Minister switched to Plan B, and it was revealed yesterday that 448 additional Omicron variations had been discovered in the UK, bringing the total to 1,265.

As a result of the increase in cases in the UK, 13 nations have effectively banned UK people from entering.

To assist curb the spread of the new strain, more than a dozen Asian and Oceanian governments have implemented tight restrictions.

In order to prevent the importation of new varieties, the United Kingdom has enacted rigorous travel regulations.

However, similar restrictions exist in other countries.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the 13 countries that have implemented such bans are listed below.

Australia

Only those who are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption are allowed to enter Australia.

Australian nationals, permanent residents of Australia, and close family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

Otherwise, the country is off-limits, as it has been for the most of the outbreak.

Bhutan’s borders, including those of British citizens, are currently closed to foreign nationals.

Bhutan’s Royal Government has yet to announce when the country would reopen to foreign visitors.

The Falkland Islands are a group of islands off the coast of

Tourists, especially cruise ships, are not able to visit the Falkland Islands due to current visitor restrictions.

British nationals are currently unable to obtain tourist visas in Indonesia.

China

Chinese officials have blocked all direct flights from the United Kingdom.

There will be a review of this measure, but no date has been set.

Third-country entry is still an option.

Israel

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have received a special entry permit from a ‘Exceptions Committee.’

Japan

Except in rare circumstances, all foreign citizens (including Britons) who do not have existing resident status have been prohibited from entering Japan after November 30, 2021.

LaosThe Lao People’s Democratic Republic’s government has discontinued visa-on-arrival services at all international entrance points. Visas are not being issued to those traveling from countries where Covid-19 is present. “The summary has come to an end.”