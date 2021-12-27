As the number of Omicron cases rises, Biden says the pandemic ‘gets solved at the state level.’

President Biden addressed the nation’s governors during a question-and-answer conference call on Monday that more work is needed to manage the COVID-19 outbreak, and that states must play a role.

From the White House, Biden remarked, “Look, there is no federal solution; this gets done at the state level.” “When it comes down to it, this is where the rubber meets the road. And this is where the patient requires assistance, or is averting the need for assistance.” Biden also expressed his support for states that are dealing with instances, especially since the Omicron form has expanded rapidly in recent weeks.

“All we have to do now is stay focused and keep working together.” Say anything if you need something. “And we’ll be there for you in any way we can,” Biden told the governors.

Biden’s remarks follow his administration’s decision to order an additional 500 million free home testing kits. FEMA will deploy hundreds of ambulances and EMS personnel to transfer patients, while the administration plans to mobilize an extra 1,000 military physicians and nurses to help hospital employees.

“Seeing how difficult it was for some people last weekend to receive a test indicates that we still have work to do.” “We’re going to do it,” Biden declared.

The Omicron variety accounts for 73 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States, according to preliminary data from southern Africa and the United Kingdom, which reveal that infections are more likely to cause moderate symptoms but spread more easily than other strains of the virus.

The current seven-day moving average has grown by 1.5 percent to 122,297, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of people admitted to hospitals has increased by 4.4 percent to 7,814.