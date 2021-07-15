As the number of instances rises, Covid patients now occupy a third of critical care beds in Liverpool.

As professionals become increasingly concerned about Monday’s “Freedom Day,” a third of critical care beds at Liverpool hospitals are filled by Covid patients.

Infections have been spreading like wildfire across the UK, thanks to relaxations in lockdown laws and the emergence of the extremely contagious Delta variety.

More than 40,000 new coronavirus infections were reported in the United States yesterday, the highest number since January.

Politicians and experts hope that the millions of vaccines given to Britons so far would keep the NHS from becoming overburdened, but hospitalizations are on the rise, and there are other stresses that aren’t directly related to the virus.

Although the Royal Liverpool and Aintree hospitals have not been as adversely affected as other parts of the country, and mutual aid was extended to Manchester hospitals last weekend, local concerns are growing.

After a shift in intensive care, Dr. Peter Hampshire, clinical director for critical care and pain at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, expressed his concerns on Twitter today.

“I’m not sure that many people understand that hospitals are already under enormous pressure, even before all limitations are released on July 19,” he remarked in response to a story about Manchester hospitals needing to set up extra critical care beds.

“I’m in ICU this week, and folks with Covid account for a third of our critical care beds in Liverpool.” It feels like October last year, with a gradual but steady increase of cases.

“We’ve already provided mutual assistance to Manchester, and our Emergency Department and ambulance colleagues are under tremendous strain.”

“NHS personnel are still healing from the difficult winter, autumn, and spring we had, and it’s not uncommon to speak with employees who have been absent due to stress.”

Dr. Hampshire also mentioned the massive backlog in non-emergency surgical procedures as a cause of stress, implying that if Covid patients keep coming through the doors, there may need to be even more catastrophic cancellations.

“We can’t really afford to step down surgery again since we’ve already done it for the majority of the last year, so we’re extremely behind,” he explained.

“However, if we continue to see increasing admissions, I’m not sure what the alternate plan is,” she says.