As the number of instances rises, Boris Johnson issued a grim New Year’s Eve warning.

Boris Johnson has offered an important warning to anyone planning a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Mr Johnson urged people to get checked before the New Year’s Eve festivities during a visit to a vaccination center in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

“Everyone should enjoy New Year, but in a cautious and sensible manner – take a test, ventilate, think about others, but above all, get a booster,” he told reporters.

There is a lack of Lateral Flow Tests in Liverpool, but you can still acquire one.

It comes as the government announced that a total of 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported in the UK as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, setting a new daily record for reported cases. Northern Ireland’s reported figures over a five-day period are included in the total.

A further 57 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to the government.

Separate numbers released by the Office for National Statistics show that Covid-19 was noted on the death certificate in 173,000 deaths in the UK.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson continued to promote the Covid-19 vaccine program, emphasizing the importance of a booster shot, saying he “cannot stress this enough.”

“I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted,” Mr Johnson said, adding that 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people have yet to take up the offer of a booster.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say that up to 90% of folks in intensive care aren’t being boosted.”

Although there are no official NHS statistics on the vaccination status of those in intensive care, doctors have warned that the vast majority are either unvaccinated or have not had all of their vaccinations.