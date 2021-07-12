As the number of instances of Covid rises, infection rates in Liverpool and Wirral have risen to above 500 per 100,000 individuals.

Liverpool’s latest infection rate per 100,000 persons was 503.6 cases up until July 7, according to the most recent statistics from Public Health England.

The current infection rate in Wirral was 507.1 infections per 100,000 persons.

Infection rates are significantly higher than the national average of 317.18 infections per 100,000 people.

Infection rates in the Liverpool City Region are continuing to climb.

In the week ending July 7, there were 2,508 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 248 more than the previous week.

In the week ending July 7, there were 1,643 positive tests on the Wirral, which is 449 more than the previous week.

Infections rose in St Helens, Halton, Knowsley, and Sefton as well.

Infections rose in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire as well.

Overall, positive tests climbed in England: the country had 178,534 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 7, up 52,329 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

Positive tests in Liverpool totaled 2,508 cases in the week ending July 7, up 248 cases from the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 11%.

The infection rate was 503.6 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 7, there were a total of 742 instances, which is 108 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 491.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 17% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 7, there were 1,356 instances in Sefton, which is 224 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 20%.

The most recent infection rate was 490.6 persons per 100,000.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 435 positive tests, which is 103 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 31% in the week ending July 7. Infection rates are currently at 336.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

There were 868 tests that came out positive. The summary comes to a close.