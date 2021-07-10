As the number of individuals in hospital with Covid doubles, the number of people in hospital with Covid is estimated to be over 3,000.

In just two weeks, the number of persons admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 has doubled, with 565 people admitted in one day.

According to The Mirror, the statistic is the highest since April, and the number of deaths has increased by more than 60%.

Since last Sunday, 192 more people have died.

More than 2,700 individuals were treated in hospitals for the virus earlier this week, with 417 on ventilators on Thursday.

The government announced on Saturday that there were 387 Covid admissions, up from 266 the week before.

There have been 3,081 coronavirus patients admitted to UK hospitals in the last seven days, a 56.6 percent increase from the previous week.

According to The Times, the government’s SAGE committee underestimated the number of individuals who would need medical treatment this week by a third.

Despite a worrisome surge in infections, the numbers were released just nine days before ‘Freedom Day,’ when remaining Covid restrictions will be abolished.

New infections are on the rise, implying that hospitalizations will continue to climb. There were more over 30,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, with 32,367 confirmed infections recorded Thursday afternoon.

“By the time we get to [July] 19, we would expect case numbers to be at least double what they are currently, so roughly 50,000 new cases a day,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated last week.

“As the weather warms and we enter the summer, we expect them to climb considerably, possibly reaching 100,000 cases.

“In terms of what we can expect from case numbers, we want to be really upfront about it.

“However, what matters most is the number of hospitalizations and deaths, and this is where the correlation is substantially weakened.”

Daily Covid cases have trebled since England’s abortive Freedom Day on June 21, according to The Mirror, as the Delta variety spurs a tremendous spike.