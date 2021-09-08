As the number of COVID patients rises, the Idaho Conference Center and classrooms are overflowing with hospital beds.

According to authorities at Kootenai Health Hospital, hospitals in Idaho have resorted to putting patients in whatever available space, including a conference center where classrooms are being used to give patients oxygen or monoclonal antibody therapy.

Patients are receiving care in a renovated lobby and even the facility’s halls at Kootenai Health’s main building in Coeur d’Alene. COVID-19 patients overwhelm the personnel, forcing patients in need of immediate surgery and others in severe condition to wait.

The 50,000-person city is at the center of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, prompting officials to institute a sort of triage system for all hospitals.

“We remain dangerously near to crisis levels of care for the rest of the state,” Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen warned Tuesday, when the state’s only intensive care unit beds were available.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Army soldiers assigned to one hospital have traded their fatigues for personal protective equipment to assist treat a torrent of infected patients as a result of the Idaho coronavirus outbreak, which forced officials to authorize hospitals to ration health care.

During the surge, Kootenai Health, which has converted a full floor into a makeshift COVID-19 unit, and other hospitals in the vicinity were able to ration health treatment.

Health experts are warning that rationing of health care may soon extend nationwide, forcing already traumatized doctors and nurses to make difficult judgments about who will receive life-saving treatment.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Idaho is skyrocketing, with the state now averaging more than 950 new cases each day, up more than 41% in only two weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just roughly 45 percent of Idaho citizens have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Idaho ranks 48th in the country when compared to other states and Washington, D.C., with little under 40% of residents completely vaccinated.

Because of the high volume of patients, Kootenai Health has been compelled to “do things that were not usual — way outside of normal — at times,” according to the hospital’s chief of staff. This is a condensed version of the information.