As the number of COVID cases rises, Vermont is considering giving local governments the power to enact mask mandates.

Vermont lawmakers have called a special session next week to evaluate whether a new COVID bill should be passed.

Governor Phil Scott has called a meeting of legislators to debate a bill that would allow local governments to impose mask regulations. More than 500 new instances of COVID have been reported in the state recently, with 62 persons now hospitalized.

In a letter to legislators, Scott said, “I propose a special session of the General Assembly for the sole purpose of specifically allowing each local municipality the carefully constructed, time-limited authority to enforce the usage of facial coverings indoors within their territories.”

If the bill is passed, however, these mandates will be subject to some limitations. The orders must only be enforced indoors, and they must begin on November 29 and terminate on April 30, 2022, if authorized. The mandates would also exclude schools, and each town would be required to renew them every 30 days.

According to local news station WCAX 3, Scott was urged by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to take greater action against the state’s mounting COVID infections. Scott also vows to veto any new limitations introduced during the session, according to a source.

Scott is wary about enforcing a statewide mask law. “Confrontations over mandates, and the partisan politicization of these matters, ultimately delay the decisions we need these folks to make,” he writes in the letter. He also used public opposition to a past statewide mandate as evidence against a new one.

On November 22, a special legislative session will be conducted.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The military is sending medical teams to Minnesota to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients due to an increase in cases in the Upper Midwest. Some Michigan schools are keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving, and the military is sending medical teams to Minnesota to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

The Midwest’s situation is deteriorating as booster shots are becoming more widely available in a growing number of areas. Massachusetts and Utah are the latest states to declare that anybody 18 and older can get booster shots by rolling up their sleeves, and the CDC’s advisory group will meet on Friday to discuss the issue. This is a condensed version of the information.