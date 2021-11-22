As the number of Covid cases rises, the UK may add 12 more nations to its travel warning list.

Following an increase in coronavirus cases, several European nations may be added to the UK’s travel warning list.

Last Monday, the World Health Organization declared Europe to be the epicenter of the pandemic, stating that it was the only region where Covid-19 deaths were increasing.

In many Central and Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, the autumn rush of diseases is overloading hospitals.

Many anti-vaccination marches have taken place in Europe in recent days as governments tightened their policies.

During rioting in The Hague and other Dutch cities on Saturday, police arrested more than 30 people, following much greater violence the night before.

After imposing a restriction on the unvaccinated, Austria will undergo a 10-day countrywide lockdown for everyone on Monday.

Locals and visitors alike flocked to Vienna’s Christmas markets on Sunday to take in the sights before the stores and food stalls close for the season.

According to HertsLive, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps indicated in his latest travel review earlier this week that no nations or territories would be downgraded to the red list for the time being.

The last countries on the red list were Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela, however they were removed on October 18.

Mr Shapps, on the other hand, issued a stern warning, saying that the government is “ready to add countries and territories back if necessary.”

Since the traffic light lists began, data researcher Tim White has been tracking case counts in destinations throughout the world and has identified numerous countries that could be placed back on the red list shortly.

According to the Independent, he cited record case rates in Norway, which reached an all-time high in last week’s seven-day rolling average.

Mr. White wrote on Twitter: “Seven European countries are currently experiencing record-breaking 7-day infection rates.

“Norway is rapidly catching up to #Austria #Denmark #Germany #Iceland #Netherlands and #Slovakia.

“#Slovenia was in the group a week ago and might return at any time.

"#Slovenia was in the group a week ago and might return at any time.

"It's possible that the #UnitedStates will face major difficulties over the holidays. The bad news for the United States is that if this is the start of the massive tsunami that has swept Europe."