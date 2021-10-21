As the number of covid cases rises, a Liverpool doctor criticizes the ‘inexplicable delay.’

A leading Liverpool hospital doctor has slammed the government for its ‘inexplicable slowness’ in acting on the country’s growing Covid-19 issue.

Despite a troubling surge in virus infections and deaths, Health Secretary Sajid Javid indicated yesterday that the government will not be moving to its plan b of actions just yet.

A total of 48, 545 cases were registered in the UK yesterday, with 179 deaths.

Experts warn that the new Covid Delta plus type may be “more transmissible.”

Mr Javid predicted that the number of daily cases may reach 100,000, but he defied mounting pressure from NHS officials to intervene.

Mask mandates on public transportation and other public venues, the reinstatement of work-from-home rules, and the introduction of vaccine passports for nightclubs and major events might all be part of the government’s plan B.

Following Mr Javid’s press address last night, health workers have continued to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of fresh measures.

Dr. Peter Hampshire, the leader of Liverpool’s major University Hospital Trust’s intensive care teams, resorted to Twitter to vent his anger.

He stated, ” “ICU feels eerily similar to this time last year. Hospitals are under a lot of strain, and COVID cases are on the rise.

“Unlike last year, we now have vaccines as the first line of defense, as well as a few quick wins, such as booster doses and enforced mask use. We had a chance last year to cut cases and deaths by acting on data early enough.

“It appears that we will face yet another incomprehensible delay in responding to rising cases in the UK, which are significantly greater than the rest of Europe.”

Mr Javid urged people to get vaccinated during his press conference in order to defend the NHS, which he claims is receiving up to 1,000 new coronavirus patients each day.

He continued, ” “This pandemic is far from being over. Yes, the link between cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has weakened as a result of the vaccine program, but it is not broken.” He stated that the government would’redouble’ its efforts to urge young people to have their initial vaccinations.