As the number of Covid admissions rises, hospital executives in Liverpool are pleading for laws to be followed.

As the number of virus admissions rises, staff at Liverpool’s main NHS trust are urging the public to stick to Covid-19 safeguards in the city’s hospitals.

The Royal Liverpool and Aintree Hospitals, which are part of the Liverpool University Hospitals Trust, are now caring for more Covid-19 patients than they have been since March 4.

Within the trust, there are 164 Covid patients, with 16 of them requiring ventilators to assist them breathe.

A public health official has issued a warning to residents of Liverpool.

The new figures come as hospital executives appeal with visitors to observe the tight Covid precautions that remain in place to try to keep the virus from spreading within the facilities.

Although the UK government withdrew most COVID-19 regulations for the general public earlier this summer, healthcare facilities like as hospitals still require masking, improved hand cleanliness, and visitation limitations.

“We recognize that as a society, we want to get back to the things we all enjoy without the constraints of the past year,” said Dr Tristan Cope, Medical Director of Liverpool University Hospitals.

“However, it is critical that Covid-19 limits remain in place in our hospitals in order to keep the most vulnerable in our communities safe and the spread of the virus to a minimal. I ask that members of the public accept staff’s requests to wear a mask and maintain a social distance from others.”

All patients and visitors to hospitals must wear a face mask unless they are exempt.

At each of the hospital’s entrances, masks are available. These principles are especially critical in high-traffic locations, such as the Emergency Department, to protect both patients and employees.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, security has been reinforced at the hospital doors, guaranteeing that only individuals who are employees, have an appointment, or are able to visit under extraordinary circumstances are allowed on site.

"We appreciate it is difficult to be apart from loved ones during these uncertain times," said Dianne Brown, Chief Nurse at Liverpool University Hospitals. However, our patients' health, safety, and well-being are paramount."