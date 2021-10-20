As the number of Covid-19 cases decreases, Hawaii prepared to welcome tourists once more.

Following a dramatic reduction in coronavirus infections and hospital admissions, Hawaii will welcome tourists back to the state.

According to AP reporters, Governor David Ige stated that all guests are welcome to return to the islands beginning November 1.

Travelers must produce confirmation of immunization or a negative Covid test done within 72 hours of their departure for Hawaii to avoid a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

His announcement comes nearly two months after he advised travelers to avoid Hawaii on August 23 because to an increase in case numbers caused by the highly transmissible delta variant’s spread.

Hawaii’s seven-day average of daily new cases has reduced from 900 to 117 in the last few months, while Covid-19 hospital admissions have dropped from more than 400 to around 100 statewide.

Mr Ige said at a ceremony unveiling a new airport facility in Kailua-Kona, “I think we’re all encouraged by what we’ve witnessed over the previous several weeks with the ongoing trend of reduced case counts.”

“Our hospitals are performing better, and we are seeing less Covid patients. Most crucially, our health-care system has responded, and we are now in a position to resume economic recovery.”