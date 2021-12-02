As the number of cases rises, Omicron has been discovered everywhere in England.

In England, nine more cases of the Omicron strain have been detected, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 22.

The East Midlands, East of England, London, the South East, and the North West have all reported cases.

A new case has been discovered in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases to ten.

Little is known about the newly discovered strain, but due to its high level of mutation, some believe that existing vaccines would be ineffective; nevertheless, recent signals have been more positive, according to the Mirror.

Sotrovimab, a new medicine that reduces the chance of death by nearly 80%, could be used to treat Omicron.

“We are continuing our work to understand the influence of this mutation on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response, and vaccination efficacy,” stated Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of UKHSA.

“To help us strengthen our defenses against this new variant, vaccination is vital – please obtain your first, second, third, or booster vaccine as soon as possible.”

“Following a change in JCVI recommendations earlier this week, a booster dosage is now recommended for everyone over the age of 18 and will be available at least 3 months after your last primary course injection.” To safeguard yourself, your families, and your communities, please take advantage of this offer as soon as you are eligible.

“Please wear a mask as directed by the authorities, including on public transportation and in stores, to help break transmission chains and restrict the spread of this new variant.”

Early indications suggest that most Omicron coronavirus cases are’mild,’ according to the World Health Organization.

According to the official, there is no proof that vaccine efficacy decreases when fighting the new variety.

According to Reuters, the organization claims that “most” of the incidents it has looked into so far are not serious.

They cautioned that there is still a lot of unknown information regarding the new strain.

On Tuesday, Botswana’s health ministry announced that roughly 80% of Omicron variant cases found in the country were asymptomatic.

Professor Neil Ferguson, who spoke this morning before the government’s science and technology committee, believes it will be some time before we know how dangerous Omicron is.

