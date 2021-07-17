As the number of cases rises, more than 1,200 scientists have called for the lifting of the lockdown.

As the number of cases continues to rise, thousands of scientists are lobbying the government not to lift the lockdown rules on Monday.

All legal coronavirus rules, including wearing masks and meeting indoors according to the “rule of six,” will be abolished as of Monday, July 19.

Nightclubs are expected to reopen, and venues will be able to reopen at full capacity, according to Mirror Online.

However, the easing of prohibitions has coincided with an increase in instances, with the daily rate in the United Kingdom reaching its highest level since January.

A group of doctors and health professionals expressed their displeasure with the proposed modifications in a letter to the medical magazine The Lancet.

The anticipated relaxation, according to signatories, “involves carelessly exposing millions to the acute and long-term repercussions of mass infection.”

“We believe this is a catastrophic mistake,” the organization stated.

“This plan is already putting a lot of strain on already overburdened healthcare systems, and it will result in a lot of preventable deaths and long-term disease.

“The government’s core obligation to protect public health is being abdicated by the narrative of ‘caution, vigilance, and personal responsibility.’

“In the face of an airborne, highly contagious infectious disease, ‘personal responsibility’ does not work.

“Infectious diseases are a social responsibility, not an individual one.”

More than 1,200 scientists have signed a letter to The Lancet explaining why they believe mass infection in the summer is a “dangerous and immoral experiment.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, called allowing infection to spread through a population “moral emptiness and epidemiological ignorance.”

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, told MPs earlier this week that there will “never be a perfect time” to ease the limitations, and added, “To some who argue “why take this step now,” I answer, “if not now, when?”

Despite the fact that the number of illnesses could rise to 100,000 per day by the end of the summer, Mr Javid believes the immunization program will avert a spike in deaths and hospitalizations.