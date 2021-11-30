As the number of cases rises, Greece will impose a monthly ‘health fee’ on unvaccinated adults over 60.

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated that all Greek citizens over the age of 60 will be required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. In addition, he stated that people who refuse to be vaccinated will be fined 100 euros (roughly $114) per month.

The fine, according to Mitsotakis, is “not a punishment.” “I’d say it’s a medical fee.” “The new Omicron variant is a source of concern for us, implying that we must be watchful,” he added.

Mitsotakis announced the news on Tuesday during a televised cabinet meeting in Athens. The attempt comes as Europe scrambles to deal with the threat posed by the new Omicron variety in time for the lucrative holiday season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already put a strain on Greece’s healthcare system, with ICUs nationally nearing capacity and the country lagging behind other European countries in vaccination rates.

“Unfortunately, only 60,000 of our fellow citizens over the age of 60 who were unvaccinated in November set up appointments to get vaccinated,” Mitsotakis added. “However, it is primarily persons over the age of 60 who require hospital treatment and, unfortunately, pass away. These deaths are unwarranted.” Only roughly 63 percent of Greece’s 11 million people have received all of their vaccinations. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, the country’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 18,000 this week, and confirmed infections are at all-time highs.

Mitsotakis pointed out that in the over-60 age bracket, Greece’s immunization rate is around 83 percent, which is well behind Portugal’s 98 percent.

“In terms of public health, experts estimate that a vaccine in a 70-year-old person is equivalent to 34 vaccines in younger people,” Mitsotakis added.

Adonis Georgiadis, the Minister of Development, described the decision to impose a vaccine mandate on persons over the age of 60 as a “politically tough decision,” but one that was necessary.

“If we took the easy route, we’d say, ‘It’s their problem,” he explained. “(Unvaccinated persons over 60) would not be inoculated, hundreds would die, and we would wash our hands of them to avoid losing votes. That is a morally reprehensible path of action.” The fine of 100 euros will be levied by Greece’s tax officials, with the fines collected going to Greek hospitals that are fighting. This is a condensed version of the information.