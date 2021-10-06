As the number of cases of covid in schools increases, a warning is issued.

According to information supplied by the Department of Education, 2.5 percent of students were absent on September 30 due to Covid-19.

According to the BBC, almost 200,000 students were absent from state schools in the two weeks leading up to September 30.

The administration intended to maximize the amount of time students could spend in the classroom, so schools reopened in September with few limitations.

Absenteeism was around 4.5 percent in the autumn before the epidemic, but it has grown to 13.7 percent in secondary schools since students returned.

“We are working with parents, school and college staff to maximize students’ time in the classroom – encouraging uptake of testing and the vaccine for 12-15-year-olds, and contracting specialist attendance advisers to work on strategies to improve attendance where problems are identified,” a spokesperson for the Department of Education said.

“If a school or institution has very high Covid case rates, local directors of public health may recommend that additional temporary measures such as heightened testing or face coverings be reintroduced – but face-to-face education should be prioritized.”

Only students who test positive for the virus are required to go home and isolate under existing guidelines in schools; close contacts of confirmed Covid cases or bubble groups are not required to go home and isolate.

According to data from the Department for Education,

On September 16th, 102,000 pupils (1.3 percent) had a confirmed case of Coronavirus, up 72 percent from 59,000 the previous time the results were reported, while 84,000 kids (1.0 percent) were absent with a suspected case of Coronavirus. 5,000 students were missing due to Covid outbreak restrictions, while 2,000 students were absent due to Covid-related school closures. 11,000 people were isolating themselves for different reasons.

“It feels like a normal school again,” Liz Lord, a headmaster in West Yorkshire, said, “but at the same time, we’re dealing with, unfortunately, an increase in the amount of Covid cases.”

“It makes me concerned and worried. The number of school-based Covid cases has increased over the summer.

“However, there isn’t the same level of disruption because we aren’t sending youngsters around the sick person’s house to self-isolate any longer.”

