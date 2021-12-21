As the number of cases of cholera rises, more countries are closing their borders to British tourists.

Germany is the latest country to block its borders to British citizens after the UK was designated as a “virus variant area of concern” by health officials.

Scientific advisers have warned that without new limitations, England’s hospital admissions might approach 3,000 per day.

The date for the UK lockdown has been ‘leaked’ as a ‘penciled in’ date for Boris Johnson’s next statement.

A growing number of countries refuse to accept British tourists, with a handful of them effectively closing their borders to all non-residents.

Other countries have enacted unique regulations for British visitors.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the following is the most recent information on UK travel bans.

Only those who are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption are allowed to enter Australia.

Australian nationals, permanent residents of Australia, and close family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

Otherwise, the country is off-limits, as it has been for the most of the outbreak.

The Spanish government has made it illegal for non-vaccinated British nationals to enter the country.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated might previously visit by presenting proof of a negative PCR test.

Foreign nationals, including British citizens, are currently barred from entering Bhutan.

Bhutan’s Royal Government has yet to announce when the country would reopen to foreign visitors.

Only German nationals and residents are permitted to return to Germany after visiting the United Kingdom.

Those who are permitted in will be subjected to self-isolation at home for 14 days, but there will be no hotel quarantine.

Brunei has a very rigorous entry policy. Those wishing to visit Brunei must apply for a permit from the Prime Minister’s Office at least eight working days prior to their chosen travel date.

Tourists, especially cruise ships, are not able to visit the Falkland Islands due to current visitor restrictions.

Non-essential shops, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, and other public locations in the Netherlands have been ordered to close until at least January 14.

Regardless of vaccination status or receipt of a negative test result, all UK visitors arriving in the Netherlands after December 22 must undergo a 10-day home quarantine.

The number of people entering the border has been limited.