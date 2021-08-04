As the number of cases in the United States continues to rise, the Delta Variant is spreading like wildfire.

As the virus’s dominant strain, the highly contagious Delta variety continues to spread across the United States and around the world.

The Delta mutation has resulted in an increase in instances. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a daily case count of more than 100,000, the highest since February.

“Even the young and healthy, including pregnant patients, are now starting to load up our hospitals,” one medical specialist told CNN.

Dr. Michelle Barron, a senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth in Colorado, described the situation as “like a wildfire.”

The COVID-19 virus is not a fake.

It’s not a political issue.

The Delta variety is real, lethal, and rapidly expanding.

Vaccinate yourself.

By early June, the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, had accounted for more than 6% of all infections in the United States and had quickly risen to become the dominant strain in the United Kingdom, accounting for more than 90% of infections and causing COVID outbreaks in some parts of the country.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the Delta variety is “far more contagious, more prone to break through vaccine barriers, and may cause more severe sickness than any other known variants of the virus,” according to an internal CDC paper.

The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and significantly more contagious than the ordinary cold or flu, according to the CDC.

According to the Associated Press, unvaccinated people account for 99 percent of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

If a vaccinated person contracts the virus, they will only experience moderate symptoms; however, if a vaccinated person passes the virus on to an unvaccinated person, the unvaccinated person may suffer serious health repercussions.

As we continue to fight the Delta variant sweeping across the country, I met with members of my COVID-19 response team this morning. We know that getting vaccinated is the most effective approach to combat the Delta variety. https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a vaccine near you. pic.twitter.com/nkBwq9PwUp

“We must be vaccinated and masked, or we will face another spike for the fourth time, with worse varieties emerging,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious disease researcher at the Mayo Clinic.

Because of the development of the Delta variety, more unvaccinated Americans may be compelled to be vaccinated, according to one expert.

Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN on Sunday that “people are waking up to this.” “That is exactly what needs to happen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.