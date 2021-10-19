As the number of cases exceeds 49,000 in a single day, some are pressing Britain to reinstate COVID restrictions.

Despite the fact that the UK relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the summer, allowing many citizens’ lives to return to normal, infection rates have remained high and have lately begun to rise again, according to the Associated Press. As more than 49,000 new cases were reported in the United Kingdom on Monday, some are urging the government to reintroduce the limitations and speed up the distribution of booster doses to stem the spread.

According to the Associated Press, the 49,156 cases registered on Monday were the highest single-day toll in the UK since mid-July. Last week, the United Kingdom, which already has the highest COVID infection rates in Europe, averaged 43,000 new infections per day, a 15% increase over the previous week.

In July, the United Kingdom’s government lifted a slew of legal limitations that had been in place for more than a year to halt the spread of COVID-19. Indoor face masks were required, as were social distance standards, capacity restrictions for crowded locations such as nightclubs, and advice to work from home.

According to the Associated Press, critics and experts have criticized Britain’s return to behavior that may have been safe before the outbreak but now puts people at risk while the world fights the illness.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Office for National Statistics reported this week that one in every 60 persons in England was infected with the virus, one of the highest rates seen in the UK during the pandemic.

Following the opening-up, some modelers predicted a significant increase in instances. That didn’t happen, but infections remained high and have recently started to rise—particularly among youngsters, who are mainly unvaccinated.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, with an average of more than 100 per day—far lower than when cases were last this high, before most of the population was vaccinated, but still too high, say government critics.

Masks and social separation have virtually disappeared in most contexts in England, including schools, however Scotland and other regions of the United Kingdom remain more stringent. Even in businesses where masks are suggested and on London’s public transportation system, where they are required, compliance is spotty.

The Conservative administration in England scrapped a plan to require proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs, concerts, and other large-scale events. This is a condensed version of the information.