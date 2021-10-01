As the number of calls for incorrect fuel use rises, drivers are given a £200 warning.

The AA reports that during the ongoing petrol station crisis, calls from motorists who have put the wrong fuel in their tanks have increased dramatically.

A breakdown group has warned that they could face financial penalties of hundreds of pounds.

Since the onset of the fuel crisis, more than five times as many people in the UK have put diesel in their petrol engine or vice versa, according to the AA.

Using the improper fuel to refuel can cause considerable damage to cars, necessitating the driver’s tank to be drained while the contaminated fuel is discarded.

According to the Daily Mirror, the AA attended 250 similar occurrences over the weekend, compared to 20 to 25 on a typical day.

To deal with this type of event, the breakdown firm has a fleet of dedicated “fuel help” trucks, but the service would set motorists back roughly £200.

In most circumstances, your insurance company will not pay for this.

The AA’s Jack Cousens said, “Misfuelling is an identified exclusion on automobile insurance policies since it is considered as a self-induced fault.”

“If you put the wrong fuel in your car by accident, don’t start it because it could cause more problems.”

“It’s crucial to remember that if you unintentionally fill up with the wrong fuel, you should not start the engine or even put the key in the ignition,” said Alex Kindred, a vehicle insurance expert.

“Depending on the fuel you used, damage caused by using the improper fuel can be expensive, requiring the entire system to be totally replaced.

“Unfortunately, you may not always be able to reclaim this from your insurer.

“Some plans cover misfueling, while others may allow you to file a claim under unintentional damage, but this isn’t always the case. Always contact your insurance if you realize you’ve used the wrong gasoline to see whether you’re protected and can reclaim any costs.”

“We would always encourage our customers to use the correct fuel for their vehicle, since failure to do so can cause damage,” a Direct Line spokeswoman said.

“If there is an incident where customers have inadvertently put,” says the narrator.

“The summary comes to an end.”