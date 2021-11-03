As the NHS battles the fourth wave, Jordan Henderson speaks with the employees.

Jordan Henderson spoke with the brave NHS employees in Liverpool to find out where some of the cash received by his charity effort are going.

The Liverpool captain visited with employees at Liverpool University Hospitals, where money contributed through his #Player’sTogether initiative is already helping.

During the coronavirus epidemic, Henderson established #PlayersTogether, urging professional footballers to assist the NHS by giving a portion of their salary to the COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The campaign, which was sponsored by premier league footballers, the Lionesses, and the Scottish Women's team, and raised millions of pounds.

Henderson was named charity champion for NHS charities together in January 2021 as a consequence of his efforts.

Henderson’s goal in this position is to raise awareness of the impact of NHS charities and to encourage people to be healthier, happier, and more active.

He has witnessed for the first time how funds are being utilized on the frontline and benefiting the health and wellbeing of NHS staff, patients, and volunteers locally, accompanied by NHS Charities Together CEO Ellie Orton.

“It’s been an amazing privilege to meet the personnel that cared for Liverpool throughout the pandemic,” Henderson said of the visit. I know how difficult things have been for the NHS, and the reality is that things haven’t gotten any easier.

“I have family members who work for the NHS, and they are all working quite hard. As a result, many employees are still struggling, and mental health has taken a hit.

“Seeing the employees receive sufficient support is reassuring, but we must not become complacent – and must continue to care for them as they care for us.”

“The employees at Liverpool University Hospitals have delivered great care under the most extreme conditions over the last 18 months, and we continue to be in awe of their dedication,” said Ellie Orton OBE, CEO of NHS Charities Together.

“It’s terrific that funds raised through our covid-19 Urgent Appeal have been able to offer staff with the support they so highly need – and we’re thrilled Jordan has been able to witness firsthand the impact of his contribution.

“Projects like this are possible thanks to Britain’s support for the appeal.””

