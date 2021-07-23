As the next major signing approaches, four Liverpool kids are living up to the anticipation in pre-season.

Liverpool is constantly trying to outsmart their opponents in the transfer market.

Harvey Elliott, Mateusz Musialowski, Billy Koumetio, and Melkamu Frauendorf have all been signed by the Reds’ Academy in recent years to support the local talents coming through.

The Reds aren’t slowing down in their ambitions to beat their rivals to the best young talent available, with Billy Clark, son of Newcastle icon Lee Clark, expected to join them in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Liverpool have a manager in Jurgen Klopp who has a track record of developing young players, and he has a number of them on hand in his pre-season training camp in Austria.

Following Liverpool’s two friendlies in Austria on Tuesday, several of the club’s academy players were given the chance to play in the first team.

The names of the teenagers in Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season group may be familiar to Reds fans, but the quintet of academy graduates enjoyed the opportunity to impress the coach alongside the senior team.

Here’s a look at the Liverpool adolescents that might perhaps create a name for themselves in the first team this season, thanks to their impressive performances.

The £3 million signing from Derby, who was a star performer against Wacker Innsbruck, added to his buzz with another great performance in Austria. The 16-year-old joined the club from a Midlands club in February and would have been delighted to be playing in the first team only six months later.

Gordon, who was crowned Derby’s Academy Player of the Year last July, played out wide against Innsbruck but can also play as an offensive midfielder. He made his Championship debut in a cameo against Birmingham City in December, and was included in many matchday squads before signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, impressing his coaches as he progressed through the age divisions.

“Kaide is a superb player, there’s no two ways about it,” coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson remarked in April, after scoring six goals in eight games for Liverpool’s Under-18s and training with the first team at times. He’s a big guy.” “The summary comes to an end.”