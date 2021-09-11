As the Newsom recall campaign nears its conclusion, at least a third of California voters have already cast their ballots.

The deadline to vote in California’s recall election, which could unseat Governor Gavin Newsom, is quickly approaching, and at least a third of the state’s 22 million registered voters have already done so.

The governor himself is one of those voters, having voted on Friday to keep his job before Tuesday’s deadline. The election results will determine whether Newsom will be re-elected to finish his first term or will be defeated by another candidate.

Newsom remarked, “I think we’re going to be fine.” He and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, went to an early voting location in Sacramento to cast their ballots.

The recall vote was sparked by Republican political organizers who were dissatisfied with Newsom’s leadership. They criticized his policies on immigration, crime, taxes, and other issues, which were exacerbated by the pandemic, during which Newsom imposed business restrictions and compelled Californians to wear masks.

Despite the uproar surrounding the recall, surveys show that Newsom is likely to keep his job. According to a poll conducted by Survey USA and The San Diego Union-Tribune, 54 percent of likely voters will vote “no” to recall Newsom, while 41 percent will vote “yes.”

Two questions will be put to voters: should Newsom be recalled, and if so, who should take his place? To win, he’ll need the support of a majority of Californians. Otherwise, the governorship will go to the person who receives the most votes from the 46 replacement candidates. It’d almost certainly be a Republican.

Newsom voiced confidence in the aftermath of the election, but said he’s not taking anything for granted in the closing days.

He stated, “I’m just focused on doing the job, encouraging people to come out, and getting our base out at this important moment.”

Larry Elder, the front-runner in the Republican replacement race, announced this week that his team had formed a “integrity board” with lawyers ready to investigate any allegations of fraud or other anomalies. His campaign can be contacted through his website.

“I believe there might very well be shenanigans,” he remarked, referencing to former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud in his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Newsom slammed the assertions