As the Newcastle United transfer reality sets in, the Liverpool attacker achieves what Mohamed Salah couldn’t.

Mohamed Salah’s stunning 10-game scoring streak came to an end against Brighton on Saturday, but one Liverpool forward had a different story to tell.

After missing the young Reds’ Premier League U18 Cup triumph over Aston Villa and UEFA Youth League defeat to Atletico Madrid due to injury, Oakley Cannonier scored his 15th goal of the season as Liverpool Under-18s claimed local bragging rights over Everton in the mini-mini Merseyside derby.

His score doubled his side’s advantage as they went on to win 4-0 against the Blues, continuing his streak of scoring in every Premier League Under-18s match for the Reds this season, with 10 of his goals coming in league competition.

But, after a magnificent performance against Everton, his total could, and certainly should, be higher.

When he returned from injury, Cannonier took his time finding his rhythm against the daunting figures of Jack Tierney and Eddie Jones.

Everton, on the other hand, was powerless to stop him once he got going.

The 17-year-old had previously hit the crossbar with a header before a Zan-Luk Leban stop from Josh McConnell landed beautifully at his feet, presenting him with a wonderful chance to score.

However, with the goal gaping, the forward slipped and prodded wide when it appeared easier to score, before later failing to hit the target with an aggressive effort, presumably because his earlier miss was still fresh in his mind.

Any rustiness was quickly dispelled after the halftime break, when Cannonier displayed why he is so highly regarded.

With only his second touch, he controlled a superb Luka Stephenson through-ball on the half-turn before blasting it across goal into the corner.

More could have followed, with the forward showing good footwork to side-step a defender before seeing a deflected long-range shot pushed over by Leban, and then the goalkeeper denying him again when sprinting onto another Stephenson ball, only for Bobby Clark to convert the rebound.

Cannonier would leave late in the game with the game won, and Keyrol Figueroa would have to settle for the sole goal after a subsequent effort was ruled out.