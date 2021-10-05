As the new term begins, Brett Kavanaugh is the Supreme Court’s ideological median.

The new term of the United States Supreme Court began on Monday, and the nation’s highest court could make significant rulings on matters such as abortion rights and the Second Amendment.

The court is currently 6-3 conservative, with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a member of the conservative bloc, serving as the court’s ideological median.

This implies he has presided over more majority decisions than any other justice.

According to SCOTUSblog’s study, Kavanaugh was in the majority 97 percent of the time during the 2020-2021 Supreme Court term, which ended on July 2.

Tom Goldstein and Amy Howe founded SCOTUSblog in 2002 with the goal of covering the Supreme Court “comprehensively, without bias, and according to the highest journalistic and legal ethical standards.”

The most recent Supreme Court term began on October 5, 2020, and concluded on July 1 and 2, 2021.

It was also Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first term on the bench, and her appointment appears to have altered the court’s ideological leanings to the right.

Kavanaugh was in the majority 97 percent of the time, despite recently testing positive for COVID-19. This figure includes both cases that were decided unanimously and those that were decided by a split vote.

In the previous term, 43% of judgments were unanimous, which was lower than the average of 46% during the previous decade.

In situations when the court was split, Kavanaugh was 95 percent of the time in the majority. As a result, he has surpassed Chief Justice John Roberts as the most frequently in the majority justice.

Previously, Roberts served as the court’s ideological center, as he was in the majority in 97 percent of decisions during the term that concluded in July 2020. During that time, he was also the only justice to be in the majority on 95 percent of divided cases.

Until the court’s final judgments are announced in July 2022, it will be unclear whether Kavanaugh retains the court’s ideological middle.

Roberts was widely regarded as the pivotal swing vote when the court had a 5-4 conservative majority, and he frequently sided with the four liberal justices on key decisions, much to the displeasure of conservatives.

In a 2012 case, he was the deciding vote.