As the new city mandate takes effect, New York sees a grim daily record of COVID-19 cases.

New York, which was previously the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, hit a low point after recording the state’s single-highest daily caseload ever.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Sunday that the state saw 49,708 new cases on December 24 alone. The Omicron variant, which is considered a more contagious strain that can bypass some of the protection offered by existing COVID-19 vaccines, has sparked growing concern in New York in recent weeks.

“As we enter the new year, the vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Hochul said. “Take advantage of the fact that it is easily available and order yours right now.” Fears of Omicron have prompted New York officials to take action, such as encouraging more vaccinations, booster shots, and testing access. On Dec. 19, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City urged President Joe Biden to use the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of at-home testing kits and antiviral pills for New York City residents.

The latest case figures come on the same day that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s citywide vaccine mandate for businesses went into effect.

Workers must have received at least one immunization dosage by Monday, and employees will not be able to opt out of vaccination through frequent testing. They also change city vaccination guidelines to require children aged 5 to 11 to produce proof of one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before entering indoor facilities such as restaurants. Adults must show proof of two vaccination doses.

According to the city of New York, 77.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with 69.4 percent having received all three doses.

New York City, for its part, reports that 80.5 percent of its residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, with 71.7 percent having received all three doses.