As the neighborhood is warned to stay indoors, a bear takes a dip in the pool and roams through the yards.

A bear was spotted prowling between houses in a California neighborhood on Friday evening, prompting residents to stay indoors.

The bear was spotted along the walls between homes in San Dimas, California, according to ABC 7. It sniffed a BBQ grill at one point.

Around 8 p.m., one of the news station’s cameras filmed the bear strolling around the area, even showing the animal swimming in a nearby pool.

“When I saw a bear jump into the pool, I told my friend, ‘Hey, I’ve got to get off the phone.’ “I’ve got to videotape this,” Christian Brown, the homeowner, told ABC 7.

He continued, “The next thing I know, the bear is sitting on the steps, taking a little bath.”

Devin Campbell, a neighbor, told the channel that the bear hopped a fence next to him and forced him to run into a neighbor’s yard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department appeared to be monitoring the bear on Friday, according to ABC 7, and officials believe the animal is local.

There haven’t been any bear sightings in the region since Friday evening, according to the sheriff’s department, and people are no longer being recommended to stay in their homes.

Bears have recently made headlines in the United States as uninvited guests in swimming pools.

A video of a black bear in Connecticut swimming in a nearby kiddie pool full of children’s toys went viral in June. A youngster and his mother watched from behind the camera as the bear swam around the inflatable pool and chewed on abandoned action toys.

A trio of black bears arrived on a swimming pool area at a chalet park near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee in May. Seven bear cubs were seen in or around the pool on video.

A woman in Florida related a story in May about a bear who liked to swim in her pool and pulled through her porch screen to get to it. Karen Bockrath had jokingly referred to the bear as her ‘pet’ after it had paid her so many visits. She claimed that the bear’s visits were mostly innocuous.

