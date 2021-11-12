As the National Guard prepares to deploy to Kenosha, Wisconsin prepares for the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Wisconsin is preparing for the outcome of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, and National Guard troops are ready to deploy to Kenosha if Governor Tony Evers deems it necessary.

This week, the murder trial of the now 18-year-old who is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding one other person, Gaige Grosskreutz, during Black Lives Matter rallies in Kenosha in 2020, resumed. At the time of the occurrence, Rittenhouse was 17 years old.

Despite the fact that no formal statements regarding the amount of troops that may be sent or information about the mobilization plan have been made, Wisconsin talk show host Dan O’Donnell tweeted that the governor planned to send National Guard troops to Kenosha, citing law enforcement sources.

“Multiple law enforcement sources suggest that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is mobilizing 500 National Guard troops to Kenosha to be on standby when the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict is revealed,” O’Donnell said. “A formal announcement is coming soon,” says the source. The Wisconsin National Guard and the governor’s office were contacted for comment, but the Washington Newsday did not receive a response in time for print.

On Thursday, officials from Evers’ office and the Wisconsin National Guard informed News 3 Now that they are in contact with Kenosha local enforcement and are prepared to activate troops if required, but they did not provide any other details.

Rittenhouse faces five charges, including reckless homicide, intentional homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and dangerous weapon possession while under the age of 18. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18. The charges have been filed against him, and he has pleaded not guilty.

Conservative and pro-gun figures stated that Rittenhouse’s actions were patriotic and that he was acting in self-defense when he fired his gun during the protests after he was arrested.

According to Rittenhouse’s defense, the youngster traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha in August 2020 to assist in the turmoil that erupted following the videotape of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake that was widely disseminated on social media.

On November 2, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger questioned Rittenhouse’s claims of helping others.

“In this case, one of the things you will notice is that the defendant,. This is a condensed version of the information.