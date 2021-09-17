As the National Guard is deployed, America is crippled by a shortage of school bus drivers.

On Tuesday, September 14, Massachusetts National Guard men began bus driver training in an effort to “address staffing shortfalls in specific districts.”

According to a statement from Governor Charlie Baker’s office, which This website contacted for comment, “up to 250 personnel” might be made available, with the areas of “Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn” being prioritized. The mission will not interfere with the Guard’s capacity to respond to and aid in emergencies, according to the state.

“Once it became evident that there would be some areas shorthanded—it wasn’t going to be a car issue, it was going to be people with CDLs [Commercial Driver’s License]—we started talking to the Guard,” stated Governor Charlie Baker.

When reached by CBS News, Lynette Washington, the chief operations officer for Baltimore City Public Schools, said she gets a call concerning a driver shortage “every minute.”

The news comes amid a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. According to a poll conducted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), half of student transportation coordinators assessed their school bus driver shortages as “serious” or “desperate.”

Respondents feel the epidemic is to blame for a lot of the transportation issues, according to the report’s authors.

“COVID continues to have an impact on education in general and school transportation scheduling and logistics in particular, the lack of school bus drivers has been conspicuous,” said Mike Martin, Director of NAPT Executive, who was contacted for an update by This website.

Ronna Weber, Executive Director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, agrees, adding, “[…] this year’s shortage has a new feel to it.”

Curt Macysyn, Executive Director of the National School Transportation Association, said he is “vitally concerned” about the shortage’s short-term consequences.

As the school year begins, Governor Baker has activated the Massachusetts National Guard to assist with transportation. In Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn, 90 Guard members began training for service to ensure students get to school securely and on time. pic.twitter.com/myBgtTEyTa

September 15, 2021 — Massachusetts National Guard (@TheNationsFirst)

There have been reports of difficulty attracting and retaining experienced school bus drivers in other parts of the country.

