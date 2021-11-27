As the murder investigation proceeds, Ava White’s family has released additional photos of her.

Ava White’s family has published new photos of the 12-year-old schoolgirl as the murder investigation into her death continues.

Ava is shown in her uniform and smiling in two additional photos, which appear to be taken at a restaurant.

It comes after Merseyside Police released a photo of a van, requesting information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault on Ava.

12Police were called to complaints of an attack in the area of Church Alley at around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25. Here’s what we know so far about the murder investigation into the death of Ava White.

Officers arrived to find Ava, who had been out with friends following the Christmas switch-on, lying on the ground, with a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she unfortunately died a short time later despite medical staff’s best efforts.

Four juvenile males from the Dingle region, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, remain in jail for interrogation.

As part of our ongoing investigation, School Lane, Church Alley, and Fleet Street remain closed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, friends, and the wider community,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said today.

“Specialist officers are assisting Ava’s family, and they have begged that their privacy be maintained during this difficult time.”

“Merseyside Police is dead set on bringing the perpetrators to justice.” On behalf of Ava’s family, we’re also releasing new photos of her today.

“We’re also publishing a still image of a van that was in the area at the time of the incident and could have seen anything important.”

“To be clear, we believe the occupants of the vehicle are witnesses and are not suspects in any way.” However, we must communicate with those individuals as soon as possible to confirm any information they may possess.

“Anyone else who has documented the incident or its aftermath should send any images/video to the following address: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/05MP21M43-PO1 “Summary concludes.” “Four individuals remain in jail for questioning and a part of the.”