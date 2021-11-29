As the murder investigation continues, the first photo of a ‘loving’ mother, 47, was discovered dead in her flat.

The bereaved family of a lady discovered dead in her flat has published a photo and a homage to the “kind and generous mum.”

On Thursday, November 25, Malak Adabzadeh, also known as Katy, was discovered at a flat on The Green in Stoneycoft.

Despite the presence of emergency personnel, the 47-year-old died on the spot.

Following her death, a murder inquiry was initiated, and three males, one 21-year-old from Stoneycroft, one 57-year-old from Norris Green, and one 46-year-old from Norris Green, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are being held in prison for questioning, and investigations are ongoing.

Katy, who was originally from Iran and lived in the Stoneycroft neighborhood, was remembered today by her family.

They praised her as a “kind” and “loving mother” who “would always help everyone” in a statement.

“Katy was a loving mother, lovely sister, wife, and daughter,” they stated. She was a generous, kind person who would constantly go out of her way to help others.

“Katy will be sorely missed.” As a family, we appeal for the community’s help in determining what happened to our beloved Katy at this time.” On Monday, police and forensics remained at the crime scene on The Green in Stoneycroft while the murder investigation continued.

The inquiry is still in its early stages, according to Merseyside Police, who are keeping an open mind about the motive.

One of the first lines of inquiry, according to authorities, “is that it may have been for domestic or other cultural reasons.”

“Members of Malak’s family are being assisted by specialized police following this awful tragedy,” Detective Superintendent Cheryl Rhodes said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those who have been affected by the tragic events of last Thursday, and we will continue to keep her family, friends, and the wider community informed and supported as best we can.

“At this point, we’re keeping an open mind about the purpose, but one line of inquiry is that it may have been for domestic or cultural reasons.”

“I’d ask anyone with knowledge, whether from Liverpool’s Iranian community or anyone who knows Malak, to come forward as soon as possible.” Also, if you reside in the area and have seen, heard, or captured anything, please let us know.

