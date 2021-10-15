As the mother gives birth in the hospital bathroom, the newborn baby becomes stuck in the toilet bowl and dies.

In India, a newborn infant died after falling into a toilet bowl as his mother was giving delivery in the bathroom.

The bizarre episode occurred in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh’s northernmost city. According to local media Mathrubhumi, the mother was forced to give birth in the lavatory after doctors at a hospital allegedly refused to admit the expectant woman.

Haseen Bano, 30, was transported to the emergency room of Lala Lajpat Rai hospital after she went into labor. Her spouse, who goes by the name Moin, requested that the doctors attend to his wife. When the woman’s suffering became unbearable, she dashed to the bathroom and gave birth to her child while seated on the toilet seat.

The baby instantly slipped out, and his head became lodged in the toilet bowl’s opening.

The hospital workers hurried to the bathroom and shattered the toilet to pull the baby from the toilet. However, by the time staff were able to get the baby out, it had died.

According to The Times of India, Dr. Sanjay Kala, the principal of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi memorial medical college, with whom the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital is affiliated, has launched an investigation into the occurrence.

“This is a significant problem. A committee has been formed to look at the whole situation. Dr. Kala is believed to have declared, “Strict action will absolutely be taken against the guilty.”

The baby’s gender was unknown at the time.

A 17-year-old girl in Kerala’s southern state tried to flush her newborn baby down the toilet last month. The child’s body was discovered in a private hospital’s toilet. Due to acute stomach pain, the adolescent and her mother went to the hospital. She then proceeded to the bathroom, where she gave birth to the child. The teen’s mother admitted to the police that she had no idea her daughter was pregnant. “Because she is only 17, the case has been filed with the POCSO” (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). “In a few days, we hope to record her statement, and an inquiry will be begun based on that,” a source stated at the time.