As the mother gives birth in the bathroom, the newborn baby falls into the toilet bowl and dies.

In Malaysia, a newborn infant died after sliding into a toilet bowl when his mother was in the bathroom having an early labor.

The 27-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant at the time, went to urinate in a restaurant restroom in Sekinchan town on Tuesday. She did, however, start giving birth to the kid there. The birth was so rapid that the youngster slipped into the toilet bowl and became caught, preventing his mother from removing him, according to English Lokmat.

According to the Daily Record, firefighters arrived on the scene and destroyed the toilet bowl, but were unable to save the infant. The firefighters broke the toilet in less than 10 minutes, according to authorities.

According to the chief of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Services Department, Norazam Khamis, the woman gave birth to her baby while “answering nature’s call” on the toilet.

“It took 10 minutes for the fire crew to break the toilet bowl and retrieve the newborn,” he reportedly claimed.

The infant was pronounced dead by Health Ministry workers, according to Khamis, who added that the mother was transferred to Tanjung Karang Hospital and was in a “stable condition.” It’s still unclear who else was in the restaurant with the woman when the incident occurred.

While this event was an accident, a mother flushed her newborn baby down the toilet after giving birth in a bathroom earlier this month.

The incident occurred on September 17 in Japan. Penpanassak Supaporn, a Thai lady, was detained by police on suspicion of abandoning her newborn son’s body. Later, the woman acknowledged to the allegations leveled against her. The woman claimed she gave birth to the child in her apartment’s bathroom while she was about 25 weeks pregnant, and then flushed the child down the toilet. The baby’s remains were discovered in the system by a maintenance technician who came to fix a water obstruction. When the repairman discovered the boy, the umbilical cord was still linked to his body.