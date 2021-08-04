As the moratorium on evictions expires, millions more Americans are fearful of being evicted.

After the Biden administration’s last-ditch effort to prolong the statewide ban on residential evictions failed, the moratorium that had been in place since September 2020 expired on Saturday, putting millions of Americans at risk of being evicted.

The temporary suspension of evictions, originally ordered by the CDC to combat the spread of COVID-19, was widely regarded as effective in providing housing stability during a time of mass unemployment, assisting individuals in adhering to stay-at-home and social distancing directives rather than forcing them into living situations where the risk of contracting COVID-19 would have been significantly higher.

The failure to come up with a suitable follow-up plan to the moratorium was heavily criticized, especially in light of the booming Delta variant, based on the same logic. On Saturday, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said, “Families are sitting around their kitchen tables around the country right now, trying to figure out how to survive a catastrophic, disruptive, and unwarranted eviction.”

According to the most recent data of the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, more than 7 million persons in the United States live in households that are now behind on rent payments, with many of them (3.65 million) expecting to be evicted within the next two months. Taking home size into account, this puts almost 15 million individuals at risk of being evicted. Eviction risk is disproportionately affecting non-white households, with 22% of black renters and 17% of renters of Hispanic or Latino descent behind on rent compared to 11% of white renters. Families with children are also overrepresented in the at-risk group, with 19% of them falling behind on their rent compared to only 12% of families without children.