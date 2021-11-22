As the migrant caravan heads north, Texas deploys 10,000 state troopers and members of the National Guard.

According to his administration, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott dispatched 10,000 state troopers and National Guard personnel to the US-Mexico border on Monday. This edict comes as 3,000 migrants make their way through Mexico on their approach to the United States.

Abbott’s men are part of “Operation Lone Star,” which his office described as a team tasked with combating “people and drug smuggling” into the state of Texas.

As part of its additional “Operation Steel Curtain,” Abbott also ordered the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Military Department to line the border with steel shipping containers and barbed wire.

“We keep a close eye on the situation on the border in order to make quick judgments and change our activities as needed. On this mission, DPS is collaborating with federal, state, and local partners, and we are prepared to safeguard the people and property of this state “Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Border Report.

The 3,000-person caravan led by Center for Human Dignity leader Luis Garcia Villagran, which left Tapachula, Mexico last week, plans to meet up with a caravan led by Arizona activist Irineo Mujica, which left in late October. The Mujica was once a 4,000-strong group, but it has now shrunk to 1,400 migrants as individuals have separated from the bigger group.

More people may be crossing the border in the near future. Garcia predicts that a third group of 6,000 migrants, the majority of whom are Haitians, would soon arrive at Eagles Pass, Texas, on the state’s southwest border.

According to Border Report, Garcia wrote on social media, “They (the Mexican government) negotiated a deal beneath the table with the people of Haiti who, in their desperation, don’t realize they walked into a trap.” “We have photographs of 6,000 persons at the (immigration) office […] who will be transported to Coahuila and handed over to the Yankees. […] There will be a sequel to Del Rio, Texas.” In September, border agents were dispatched to Del Rio, Texas, to deal with a caravan of 15,000 migrants camped down beneath the Del Rio international bridge. This interaction resulted in the now-famous photographs of CBP agents attempting to detain the suspect. This is a condensed version of the information.