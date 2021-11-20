As the midterm elections approach, Republican confidence in mail-in ballots plummets.

According to a new poll of American voters, Republicans’ trust in mail-in ballots has eroded in recent years.

The Axios/Ipsos poll, which was released on Saturday, examines how Americans feel about various voting systems ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Only 33% of Republicans surveyed said they were confident in mail-in ballots, down from 63 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, among Democrats, trust has risen to 49 percent, up from 13 percent in 2019.

A total of 1,273 Americans were polled between November 3 and November 14.

The debate over the validity of mail-in ballots heated up after more Americans voted by mail in the 2020 election, owing in part to the epidemic.

Former President Donald Trump has regularly criticized the use of mail-in ballots since his loss in the 2020 presidential election, claiming that it caused to widespread voting fraud.

In general, Americans’ trust in mail-in ballots has decreased by 2% since 2019. However, according to the Axios/Ipsos study, 58 percent of Americans believe that ballots cast by mail in the next midterm elections will be accurate.

Meanwhile, 72 percent of Americans believe that electronic voting systems will be accurate in the midterm elections, while 77 percent feel that paper ballots would provide the same results.

Furthermore, 63 percent of Republicans believe the midterm elections will reflect voters’ will, compared to 75 percent of Democrats who believe the same.

Some states are in the process of upgrading their voting systems. Louisiana stated on Wednesday that it will replace older versions with newer models that create auditable paper records.

Both Republicans and Democrats have expressed optimism that their respective parties will retain control of the House following the midterm elections in 2022.

“I am confident that we will win in Congress. ‘Well, it’s not the good year in the off year,’ people say. However, I believe that any political assumptions are out of date “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated in September.

“We now live in a completely different world of communication and other things. And I believe that all of our members who made it through Trump being on the ballot this year will make it through next year because Trump will not be on the ballot “she continued.