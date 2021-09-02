As the microchip shortage worsens still again, low car inventory is expected beyond 2022.

According to the Associated Press, the global shortage of computer chips is predicted to intensify again in 2022, resulting in limited automotive inventory across the United States.

The chip deficit was improving early this summer, but industry analysts believe the Delta version of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on chip factory workers in Southeast Asia, forcing several operations to close and increasing the shortage.

“With the reality that tight inventory will linger well into 2022, the prospects for new sales for the rest of the year continue to dim,” said Kevin Roberts, director of industry analysis at Cargurus.com.

As the chip shortfall persists, automakers are temporarily halting operations, severely reducing car availability. In August, dealers in the United States had slightly under a million new vehicles on their lots, down 72 percent from August of the previous year, according to automakers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

GM stated on Thursday that production at eight North American plants, including two that produce the company’s best-selling Chevrolet Silverado truck, will be halted for the next two weeks.

For the next two weeks, Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant will halt producing pickup trucks. Two more truck plants, in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky, will reduce shifts.

The price cuts will add to an already scarce supply of cars, trucks, and SUVs on dealer lots across the country, pushing prices to new highs.

“It now appears to be accelerating in the wrong direction,” said Jeff Schuster, president of LMC Automotive’s global vehicle forecasting division.

Trucks, SUVs, and other vehicles are in high demand, but purchasers are dissatisfied by a shortage of inventory and exorbitant pricing. According to J.D. Power, light vehicle sales in the United States plummeted about 18 percent in August compared to the same month a year ago, while the average car sale price exceeded $41,000, a new high.

Ford’s F-Series truck sales decreased nearly 23% month over month.

Due to a sales drop in August and inventory difficulties, Schuster lowered his year-end sales prediction for the United States to 15.7 million units. Sales had been roughly 17 million per year until the pandemic struck.

With dealer supplies so low, consumers who need a new vehicle don’t have many options, according to Schuster. Because of this, some people have abandoned the market. This is a condensed version of the information.