As the mental health beds crisis worsens, a child is languishing in A&E for three weeks.

Because there was nowhere adequate for her requirements, a kid was detained in an Accident and Emergency observation area for three weeks after suffering a mental health crisis.

The girl, who is between the ages of 16 and 17, and has a learning handicap, appears to have gone between the cracks in mental health care for children and adults.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital’s emergency room earlier this year since only children under the age of 16 were eligible for treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for mental health difficulties at the time.

The youngster, known as ‘Young Person A,’ was “held in the emergency department observation areas” as “the system endeavoured to react to her needs,” according to the South Sefton NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The episode was not “typical of the care we would seek to deliver to our patients,” the service told The Washington Newsday.

The pandemic has added to the region’s already-stressed mental health care providers for children.

In June, 54 percent of children under the age of 16 who needed a referral to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the Sefton area were seen within six weeks, compared to a target of 90 percent.

This was down from June’s 62.5 percent and April’s 81.4 percent.

For youth over the age of 16, things are more challenging, and once this instance was probed, the CCG discovered a “gap in the service.”

“Governing Body members will remember where a young person with a learning disability was transported to ED at Aintree, in mental health crisis,” according to a report by South Sefton CCG head nurse Chrissie Cooke.

“For three weeks, the young woman was detained in the ED observation areas as the system attempted to meet her requirements.

“A rapid review process was undertaken after that, which identified system and provider issues that needed to be addressed.

“To improve the response to young people like Young Person A, all stakeholders prepared 30-day, 60-day, and 90-day action plans and committed to completing them…

“The quick evaluation process revealed a service coverage gap for 16 and 17-year-olds who present to the emergency department in a mental health crisis.

“Children under the age of 16 go to Alder Hey ED, where their needs are met.”

