As the McFarland Fire grows to over 50K acres, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a California town.

As the McFarland Fire has grown to over 50,000 acres, the California hamlet of Platina has been ordered to evacuate.

“For the #McFarlandFire,” the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office posted in a tweet on Monday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued an ORDER for all residents in the township of Platina to evacuate. From the Trinity/Shasta County border east to the Shasta/Tehama County line, the order affects all dwellings and roadways.”

“As an evacuation route, residents are recommended to take Platina Road. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office later tweeted, “There will be a temporary evacuation site at the Igo/Ono Elementary School.”

In honor of the #McFarlandFire The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued an ORDER for all residents in the township of Platina to evacuate. From the Trinity/Shasta County boundary east to the Shasta/Tehama County line, the order covers all dwellings and streets. pic.twitter.com/uwwNHsRRri

August 16, 2021 — Shasta County Sheriff (@ShastaSheriff)

According to information from InciWeb, the national wildfire incident system, the McFarland Fire has burned at least 51,909 acres and is currently 68 percent contained. The fire was first reported on July 29, with officials citing “lightning/natural” as the cause.

The McFarland Fire had burned 43,708 acres in the California counties of Trinity, Shasta, and Tehama as of Sunday morning.

“Yesterday the fire continued to grow to the east/southeast and burnt to the west of Tedoc mountain,” fire authorities working to keep the McFarland Fire under control wrote in an InciWeb post on Sunday. To safeguard the private lands to the east of Tedoc Mountain, fire firefighters worked on building control lines using the August Complex burn scar.”

“Today, dozer line construction continues, and ancient dozer lines from the August Complex will be reopened along Tedoc Ridge to the south,” according to the statement. With today’s anticipated near-critical fire weather, containment lines will be put to the test. Firefighters are examining the region between the fire’s edge and Tedoc Mountain for holding features to keep the fire from spreading to the north.”

According to InciWeb, the town of Platina was already under an evacuation warning, but when the fire became larger, the warning was modified to a mandatory evacuation order.

, according to. This is a condensed version of the information.